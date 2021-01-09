Amber Portwood Posts Unrecognizable Selfie, Receives WTF? Reaction From Lovers

You know who we haven’t checked in on in a though? Amber Portwood!

When it arrives to Amber, no news is great information, so if you have not found any headlines about her in a whilst, that may possibly signify that she’s truly behaving herself and generating great decisions.

Of study course, like a lot of actuality stars, Amber requirements interest the way most of want meals and oxygen.

So it was only a subject of time in advance of she designed her way back again to the spotlight.

Thankfully, this time it is really not for the reason that of yet another spectacular breakup or an insane beef with one particular of her co-stars.

Regardless of Amber’s assure to give up social media, it would seem she’s been drawn back to normal publishing like a moth to a flame.

And some followers are shocked by her physical appearance in her latest selfie.

“Just received home… frantic and pleasurable day at the exact same time… hardly ever a dull second,” Portwood captioned the pic.

“Hope absolutely everyone is risk-free and of study course sending all my like once again. You all are so supportive and caring, it really is astounding to communicate with you. Adore.”

Possibly Amber is in promo mode for the reason that a new season of Teenager Mother OG premieres afterwards this thirty day period.

Or maybe she was just sensation a minor thirsty, and she determined to quench herself with a shut-up selfie.

Whatever the circumstance, Amber acquired loads of focus — but not all of it was constructive.

Some commenters claimed that she appeared “unrecognizable” in the image.

Other individuals blasted the 30-year-old for the closely-filtered look of the pic.

To her credit history, Amber does not surface to have responded to any of the trash speak.

Her restraint is notably admirable, as it would seem that 2021 has been rather hard for her consequently far.

Previously this 7 days, Amber’s doggy died, a sad growth that she shared with her Instagram followers.

“Madison has unfortunately handed absent tonight…even so she fought her continual ailment like a warrior!” she wrote of the late Old English Mastiff.

“Remember to pray for her to be in a peaceful place.”

Fortunately, it can be not all undesirable news out of Amber’s camp these times.

Towards the odds, her extensive-distance romance with Dmitri Garcia seems to heading swimmingly.

Amber gave her Belgian boyfriend a shout-out on Instagram this 7 days, declaring him her “tiny viking.”

Admirers have been skeptical of the partnership from the starting, and not only simply because Amber and Dmitri reside on distinct continents.

As you probably recall, Amber’s final several relationships finished in explosive fashion.

Appear to imagine of it, all of her relationships have blown up in her encounter.

But to her credit rating, she hasn’t presented up on appreciate, and she looks dedicated to earning things get the job done with Dmitri.

Of class, we will obtain out how issues are truly going in Amber’s relationship once the new period of Teen Mother OG premieres!

