Amber Inform for WA woman, 15, who vanished although having trash out immediately after ‘dangerous’ suspect, 36, sent dying threats

AN AMBER Alert has gone out for a teenage girl in Washington who is considered to have been kidnapped although having out the garbage on Monday morning.

Angeles V. Revuelta-Buenrostro, 15, introduced trash out from her house in Yakima, Washington, all around 11:20am and vanished, reported the Point out Patrol, according to The Spokesman-Overview.

The teenager’s family members was house and turned nervous when she did not go again into the dwelling, Yakima police Captain Shawn Boyle explained to the newspaper.

Revuelta-Buenrostro was identified in Arizona in November with Daniel B. Ovante, 36, who had threatened to get her and eliminate her household, the Countrywide Heart for Missing and Exploited Small children stated, according to KREM.

Detectives feel Ovante could have kidnapped Revuelta-Buenrostro all over again, just after taking her to Arizona for a thirty day period.

Ovante “coerced her through social media,” detectives explained.

Revuelta-Buenrostro was previous seen outside her house at 1015 N. 2nd Street.

She is described as five ft tall and 125 pounds and was sporting a blue sweatshirt and ripped denims.

Ovante was previous spotted driving a black Ford F-150 with the Arizona license plate BYR6257.

He is described as 5-toes-six-inches tall and 210 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities consider him armed and unsafe.

Anyone with data about the whereabouts of Revuelta-Buenrostro or Ovante is urged to make contact with law enforcement.