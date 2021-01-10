Amazon to remove Parler from its internet web hosting provider for violating principles

Adhering to the information, Parler CEO John Matze stated the app could be offline for up to a 7 days when “we rebuild from scratch”.

Talking about the selection by Amazon, Apple and Google to get rid of the app, Matze explained (by way of Buzzfeed): “This was a coordinated attack by the tech giants to kill levels of competition in the marketplace location,” he wrote on Parler. “We ended up much too thriving as well quickly.”

Parler briefly grew to become the most-downloaded app in the US soon after the the modern presidential election, adhering to a clampdown on the unfold of election misinformation by Twitter and Fb.