Amazon Shipping Driver Caught on Video clip Peeing in Entrance of Door

Engage in movie content material Special TMZ.com

Converse about a piss bad decision from an Amazon delivery driver … this one particular in Florida — shocker — exactly where the driver was caught on video clip peeing in front of the customer’s apartment doorway.

This whizz incident went down at the Palms of Boca Del Mar condominium complex in Boca Raton, where by a resident was anticipating a trace laser … generally made use of on pistols.

We’re instructed the shopper read a loud slam from within his apartment … apparently the package deal hitting the floor. He appeared at his stability camera (ironically an Amazon Blink XT2) and was horrified seeing the driver dealing with his very own deal with care … peeing inches from his front doorway. The driver appears to have zero qualms about relieving himself.

BTW … the customer’s laser was broken. We’re explained to Amazon’s now shipping him a new a single and searching into the incident.

As for the pee … a rep for Amazon tells us, “We have really substantial requirements for our associates, and expect just about every package deal to be dealt with with treatment. This incident does not replicate those people expectations. We’ve notified the right teams internally and will work with the customer directly to make it right.”

Enjoy video articles 4/2/20 TMZ.com

This is not the to start with time Amazon’s turned smiles into scowls. You can remember back again in April another delivery driver peed on a customer’s driveway. Recall, when mother nature calls … Maintain IT!!!