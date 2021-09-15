Amazon Prime now comes with a free Deliveroo Plus subscription in the UK

According to the latest news, Amazon is now offering a year of Deliveroo Plus with its Prime subscription in the UK. With this offering, Amazon Prime customers will be able to access the silver tier of Deliveroo Plus totally free of charge. In simple words, the customers would be entitled to receive free deliveries on orders over £25. Normally, Deliveroo charges £3.49 a month for Deliveroo Plus so in a year, net savings will be a little more than £40 per year.

Deliveroo Plus subscription includes unlimited free deliveries of food from a variety of participating restaurants. Note that in order to get the advantage of this in a real sense, either you would have to eat a lot from restaurants or you have to order for two or more people so that you cross the minimum spending of £25 or more per order.

This partnership materialized almost two years after Amazon invested in UK based food delivery company Deliveroo. Amazon invested as much as $575 million for funding Deliveroo. Initially, the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) had some reservations about the deal, but those were finally cleared last year as the pandemic took a heavy toll on the industry.

It is worth mention that before investing in Deliveroo, Amazon briefly participated in the restaurant delivery services in the UK by launching its own restaurant delivery service, Amazon Restaurants in London in 2015. However, the business segment failed to compete with Deliveroo and UberEats so after two years the journey of Amazon Restaurants ended.

Amazon offered similar perks with its Prime subscription previously. If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber and you want to claim year round free Deliveroo Plus subscription then all you have to do is link your account here.