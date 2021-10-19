According to the latest news, Amazon has announced that from today onwards Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers will be able to listen to spatial audio music tracks with their favorite headphones through the Amazon Music app which is available for both Android and iOS. Amazon is supporting two formats of spatial audio: Dolby Atmos and Sony’s 360 Reality Audio.

The Atmos mixes are provided by record labels so the “immersive, multi-dimensional audio experience” would be largely similar between Amazon and Apple’s services. Apple’s new third-gen AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max have the option for dynamic head tracking. Since 2019, Amazon has offered spatial audio but it was limited to a shortlist of devices like the Echo Studio and Sony’s SRS-RA5000. Now, it will work on any headphones you connect it with.

Amazon Music will now support spatial audio

After connecting, you will see Atmos or 360 badges in the Amazon Music app. Like Apple, Tidal, and others, Amazon claims its spatial audio will deliver a “multidimensional audio experience, adding space, clarity, and depth that is not achievable with traditional stereo music.”

Moreover, from today onwards, Amazon Music subscribers will get access to lossless HD and hi-res Ultra HD audio tracks without having to upgrade their accounts. In short, Amazon dropped the extra premium it had been charging.

Amazon says it has over 75 million songs in the CD-quality HD tier and “millions” in Ultra HD. Amazon Music Unlimited subscription is priced at $9.99 per month (or $7.99 for Prime subscribers).