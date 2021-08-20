Amazon is planning to open department stores

Last year, The Wall Street Journal reported that Amazon is interested in using empty mall spaces as fulfillment centers, therefore, it is planning to open department store style locations of its own. As per the report, the plan is for stores that are smaller than the average 100,000-square foot Macy’s or JC Penney location.

The location is about 30,000 square feet, which is closer to the size of Kohl’s stores that handle Amazon returns. The report didn’t mention any other specifications like what they might sell. There is a high chance that the company will use it for storing inventories like clothing, electronics, and household items.

Amazon is now in an odd position of replacing stores that it helped kill off. If the plans turn into action, then locations in California and Ohio could be the first choices. Back in 2019, The Wall Street Journal published a video report on Amazon’s acquisition of empty mall spaces in northeastern Ohio. Amazon discloses that in the same year, it asked top US apparel brands for opening retail stores there to show off their products.

As of now, it is not yet confirmed whether Amazon is planning to load up these stores with its cashier-less Just Walk Out technology or in person shopping.

It is to be noted that in recent times, Amazon has opened grocery stores, bookstores, and its Amazon Go convenience stores. With Jeff Bezo’s exit, the next chapter in Amazon’s history of changing retail is gearing up to start off.