Amazon announces the launch of Amazon One in its first entertainment venues

Amazon is aiming to deploy its palm-scanning technology, Amazon One in public spaces like offices and stadiums for controlling and verifying identities. Today, Amazon announced Amazon One’s first launch in an entertainment venue as part of a partnership with ticketing firm AXS. The s called technology will be used to validate entry into Colorado’s famous Red Rocks Amphitheatre which is an open-air venue built into a rocky outcrop.

It is to be noted that this is going to be the first time that the technology is going to be used outside Amazon and Whole Food stores. Amazon expects the tech will soon be added “to more AXS ticketed venues in the future.” With this, people can enroll into the scheme at dedicated stations in the Red Rocks venue. The booths will analyze the unique patterns of veins and lines in their palms to register and verify identities.

Amazon is trying its best to make this technology more convenient than regular contactless cards and QR codes. However, as of now, that is not convincing. Technically, it makes sense because one can’t lose his or her palm like a physical ticket, but most tickets are available on our phones these days.

Moreover, several privacy experts have expressed skepticism about Amazon’s ambitions here. It seems at least now, the company won’t get a lucrative return from this Amazon One project. If Amazon One starts becoming a standard in physical stores and venues like this, then the company will get better insight into customers’ hobbies and shopping habits.

Amazon said there are “tens of thousands of customers have signed up and used the service” so far to enter and pay at participating Amazon stores. Amazon is trying to encourage sign-ups by offering $10 for palm prints. We have to wait and see whether this technology gets more widely accepted or ignored.