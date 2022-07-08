‘Amazing,’ according to Brian Austin Green about Sharna Burgess and her infant son Zane

Sharna Burgess gave Brian Austin Green a lift to the premiere of his latest film.

After just a few hours of teasing, the actor and his wife made an official announcement about their impending newborn. In addition to a picture of the baby’s hand, Brian Green tweeted on June 30: “Zane Walker Green born 6/28 at 12:12.” “My heart is now permanently outside of my body,” Sharna wrote with the adorable photo she posted on her Instagram account.

While this is Brian’s first child, he already has three other children with ex-wife Megan Fox: Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5. Kassius, the son he shares with ex Vanessa Marcil, is also 20 years old.

Even though he made it to the Fine Arts Theater in Beverly Hills for his film premiere, Brian told E! News that saying goodbye to Zane was difficult. It was Sharna who made him come here, he said. “I’m alright, she said.’ This is a must-see. The time has come for you to leave.”

Brian Explains how They Came up With the Name Zane, Saying that They Had to Compromise.

He remarked, “You know, naming boys is hard.” “It’s also really difficult to come up with a moniker that sounds good with Green. So, I’m a fan of Walker’s name. Zane was Sharna’s favorite first name, and we kept bouncing back and forth between the two.”

Then, Brian went on to say this: “One day, I finally realized, ‘You know what? It’s the first time Sharna has had a baby. ‘Zane is a fantastic name. I like it.’ As a result, I suggested that we tackle Zane Walker Green. And I’m quite sure she noticed. In addition, I think it’s a great name.”

Moreover, Brian told E! News that baby Zane already resembled “a blend of the two of us” despite his young age. “Just like the other ones,” he said, referring to his older children. “Her ancestry is solid. My ancestors gave me a strong constitution. We’re apparently both smooshed together in there.”

What Will the Family’s Next Few Weeks Look Like Now that Sharna and The Baby Have Returned Home From The Hospital?

As for the actress, she said she tries to spend as much time as possible with her husband Zane and their children, creating a true family atmosphere. “It’s been an incredible year. What a remarkable week this has been.”

