Amanda Bynes Net Worth: What Is Her Monetary Value?

Amanda Laura Bynes (born April 3, 1986) is an American actress well-known for her television and film roles in the 1990s and 2000s. Bynes began her career as a young actress on the Nickelodeon sketch comedy series All That (1996–2000), starring in its spin-off series The Amanda Show (1999–2002) and earning a number of accolades.

Early Years

On April 3, 1986, Amanda Laura Bynes was born in Thousand Oaks, California. Her mother Lynn works as a dental assistant and office manager, while her father Rick is a dentist. She is the eldest of the three kids Lynn and Rick have.

Career

When Amanda Bynes was seven years old, she began performing. Her very first paid acting gig was in a Buncha Crunch candy-related TV ad. When she was younger, she also made appearances in the theatrical productions of “Annie,” “The Music Man,” and “The Sound of Music,” among others. When she was enrolled in a comedy camp at the Laugh Factory in Los Angeles, a producer for Nickelodeon noticed her.

She was chosen to star in “All That,” a Nickelodeon sitcom that aired from 1996 to 2000. From 1999 until 2002, she subsequently made an appearance in the “All That” spinoff series “The Amanda Show.” She was a member of the cast of “Figure It Out” from 1997 until 1999. From 2002 through 2006, Bynes and Jennie Garth co-starred in the WB sitcom “What I Like About You.”

In 2002’s “Big Fat Liar,” Bynes made her feature film debut at the age of 16. From there, Bynes appeared in a number of films in the 2000s, such as “What a Girl Wants” in 2003, “She the Man” in 2006, “Hairspray” in 2007, “Sydney White” in 2008, and “Easy A” in 2010.

Bynes abandoned a number of film projects in 2009 and 2010, which led people to believe that she was having personal difficulties.

What Are Amanda Bynes’ Earnings and Net Worth?

An actress, singer, and fashion designer with an estimated net worth of $6 million is Amanda Bynes. The numerous acting roles Amanda Bynes has played in movies and on television have contributed to her wealth.

She has a somewhat successful music career and is the designer of her own clothing line, “Dear.” In July 2013, a 72-hour hold for a mental health evaluation was lifted after Amanda’s parents successfully petitioned for guardianship of her estate. Until March 2022, that conservatorship was in effect.

In October 2014, Amanda’s parents provided a detailed accounting of Amanda’s finances, as we go into more depth later in this piece. She had assets of around $5.7 million at the time, split almost equally between cash and real estate. She made about $144,000 in rental revenue the year before, but she made next to nothing in royalties or performing fees.

Individual Life

The cover of the July 2003 issue of Vanity Fair featured Amanda Bynes. In 2006, she was recognized as one of Teen People’s “25 Hottest Stars Under 25.”

In 2008, Bynes dated Seth MacFarlane for a short time. When she provided a character’s voice for his cartoon series “Family Guy,” they first connected.

Bynes made the decision to stop performing in June 2010 in order to devote her attention to developing a clothing and fragrance business.

In April 2012, she was detained for a DUI; four months later, she was detained once more, this time for a hit-and-run. Bynes was involved in four hit-and-run incidents during this time. Her California driver’s license was ultimately suspended. Soon after, Amanda traveled to New York City where she displayed noticeably odd behavior.

Bynes was taken into custody by Ventura County sheriff’s deputies in July 2013 after it was claimed that she lit a small fire in the driveway of a stranger’s home in Thousand Oaks. She was in the hospital for a 72-hour hold for a mental health evaluation.

Bynes enrolled in Irvine’s Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in December 2013. She graduated with an Associate of Arts in Merchandise Product Development in 2018 and declared her intent to enroll in a bachelor’s program. Bynes received her diploma from the Los Angeles-based Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) in 2019.

Bynes accused her father of sexual and emotional abuse in a series of tweets she sent out in October 2014. Bynes quickly retracted her claim and continued to attribute it to the “microchip in my brain.” She claimed that her father had given the order for her to be chipped. She announced shortly after this occurrence that she had been given a bipolar disorder diagnosis.

Bynes disclosed in 2018 that she had been clean for four years with the support of her parents. She also expressed regret for what she posted on Twitter while under the influence of drink and drugs.

Bynes apparently unexpectedly departed her sober living facility in December 2019, and for a while, it was unclear where she was. According to reports, her parents hurried to court to seek the judge to order their daughter back into treatment.

Amanda was allegedly not adhering to her court-ordered conservatorship and was not attending school in addition to leaving the facility. She used to be closely monitored at the sober living facility and was expected to submit to drug testing, follow a curfew, and assist with mental health treatment.

Bynes posted an Instagram announcement of her engagement to Paul Michael in March 2020. According to reports, the pair first connected during an AA meeting. In March 2020, they revealed they were expecting their first child. Later, this article was taken down, and Bynes’s lawyers confirmed that she is not expecting it. Bynes was still under a conservatorship at the time, therefore Bynes would have needed permission to wed Michael.

