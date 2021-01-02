Amad Diallo to Manchester United latest: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sees ‘no obstacles’ to January transfer

United mentioned then that they had been maintaining tabs on the teenager from Under-15 level and that Diallo would be a part of “at a later on day, issue to health care, individual phrases and do the job permit”.

The offer struck with Atalanta was recognized to be worth €41million (£36.6m), which will see United pay out €21m (£18.7m) up entrance.

And Solskjaer confirmed immediately after the 2-1 gain about Aston Villa on New Year’s Working day that despatched his side level on factors with Liverpool at the Leading League summit that he did not foresee any obstructions with regards to the completion of the shift, with transfer procedures in the Uk now set to be impacted by Brexit.

“Amad, we’ve had all the paperwork, I are unable to see any road blocks,” Solskjaer said.

“We hope pretty quickly he will be with us. We are very fired up to have him in. He’ll need time to produce.”

Nonetheless, Solskjaer does not appear to be determined for any additional signings in the speedy foreseeable future, introducing: “Apart from that I am not imagining far too a lot about January.” Breaking NEWS Marcus Rashford: Manchester United ‘so close’ to trophies... ‘we just have to have final push’

