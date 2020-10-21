Aluna On Race, Sexism & New Dance Album, Renaissance

Aluna is speaking to me via Zoom with a fake bright blue-sky background which is punctuated by a few fluffy white clouds. It’s a personification of what Aluna calls, “the high point in my career,” as she drops her new solo dance album, Renaissance.

The album, littered with hypnotic bangers such as Envious and Warrior, is certainly a renaissance for the one-woman musical machine who first found fame as one half of the musical duo, AlunaGeorge, who created the hits, You Know You Like It and White Noise with Disclosure.

Now fully flying solo and known by just one name, Aluna is more open and honest than ever before as she discusses the hurdles she has faced in the music industry, what gives her hope for the future and race…

There are two directions most people have gone in. One where their lives have been directly affected to the point of losing more money than you can afford to lose and businesses. That can take you on a downward spiral where the depressions sets in and you feel like a caged animal. Then there’s someone like me. I’d written a whole album before this happened so during this time I’ve been mixing and mastering. It has given me an opportunity to avoid distractions and there’s no excuse to not deal with the things that are holding you back. Every week I feel like I am dealing with something different and saying to myself, ‘All right, you must sort out that personality flaw, come on, let’s go!’ The to-do list has actually become about doing the work on ourselves!

How much of an escapism has music been for you?

It’s been bloody gift from God. I’m raising a newborn child at the moment and we are all in one house. Two years ago, I actively started looking for dance music by black women and by black people – it’s a crate digging exercise that has become completely all consuming – it’s a rare find to find a black woman creating dance music. Then during the uprising after the death of George Floyd, it became a focus that was amplified by the ability to speak on racism, my experience and my opinion on it. I didn’t really think anyone would give a sh*t before, I just did it for myself because I’m a black woman in dance and I need to feel like there’s other women doing it and breaking into this part of the industry that’s very segregated and saturated by white middle class men. I don’t want to be the only one doing it – I want to change this for all black people.

It’s so hard being a woman in the music industryand race adds another layer to that struggle. What have been some hurdles you’d have to overcome?

Multiple doors are closed to you and what you end up having to do is choosing your battles because you’ve got challenges in each of those departments. I think having lighter skin as a black woman has meant that I could choose my battles one at a time. For example, in the early part of my career, I assimilated quite a lot. I straightened my hair and never spoke about race – not to anyone. I just accepted the challenge as something that’s just constant. I even played the game of, ‘this doesn’t affect me, I’m the exception to the rule.’ I mainly focused on the sexual discrimination part of the battle and just making good music. And I got to the point where I thought if I do something that hasn’t been done before, no one can tell me that I’m not convincing. I tried doing indie music with a guitar, people would hear it back and say, ‘it’s just not really convincing! Maybe you should do R&B or soul, because you’ve got a really lovely voice.’ When I tried to be in a band it was pure fantasy. Not even a tiny percentage of me believed that I would ever make it as an indie artist – I thought, people can have a laugh watching the black girl try and be an indie artist on stage. Then I discovered this art of going into the avant-garde electronic world where no one rules that area – it’s a free for all.

Do you think that from having a child gives you a new impetus to make sure you’re raising these voices and making sure you’re almost creating a better world?

Actually, I think my biggest motivation is the fleeting moments where I either helped a young black woman to be seen, or I’ve been in a room with black women in a creative way and just seeing what it feels like. There is something indescribably warm and natural about it that is quite addictive when you feel it. You then realise that lots of non-black people or non-people-of-colour experience this quite often, this kind of at-homeness, like-minded feeling. When I did my ‘Champagne Eyes’ tour, I decided to only have young black women support me. I remember what it was like, girls would never put girls on their support slots before, so it felt like a funny little rebellion to do the complete opposite.

I think there’s the potential for it. I think we’ve got a lot of catching up to do and the intersection of race and gender means that you end up doing one at a time, which funnily enough, doesn’t ever intersect very easily. I’ve seen women get together and it often isn’t necessarily a balance of women of colour and white women and then you might have black people, but not black women.

What do you think has been the most seismic change you’ve seen in music?

Hip hop becoming pop music and just seeing how good for the music industry that has been. The lyrical content of hip hop is so rich and to have all of those lyrics just spilling into every aspect of popular culture is amazing. But obviously there are problematic areas with that. Number one being the misogyny of women discussed in hip hop. But the journey of black people has been basically documented in those lyrics as well and that’s not something that I ever expected to see.

What makes you hopeful for the future?

As we approach a new turning point in music, I hope we are able to secure a healthy and beautiful space for young black women to thrive. It’s the mother in me that wants to nest and get ready for the baby. I would love to see dance music of the African diaspora and African born people becoming pop music. I would really love to see black women sliding to the top of that because they have so much to say and they can bring so much layered joy and rhythm. High energy dancing is one of the most healing things that there is on earth. If you go back to the tribal roots of it people used it to exercise your demons without spending hours reading religious texts. I would love to see that space possibly be interracial in a harmonious and genuine way. And for it to be a space where all the people who are allies and who have strengthened their ally ship can enter so both of these people can dance together and feel that little taste of some distant future when we settle our differences. That’s my dream.

Aluna’s new album, Renaissance is out now