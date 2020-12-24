Alton Towers cancels all Xmas events and closes till next calendar year

ALTON Towers has been pressured to close their doors early thanks to the pandemic, cancelling all of their prepared festive occasions.

The concept park will now continue being shut until eventually the 2021 season restarts.

2

Their Xmas gatherings had been because of to run from December 27 to January 3, which involved Santa sleepovers as nicely as visits to Santa’s grotto, free of charge presents and obtain to components of the park.

On the other hand, these will no longer go in advance.

The park explained in a assertion: “Next the most up-to-date Govt steering and updates concerning Covid-19, we have taken the really difficult conclusion to shut the vacation resort at the finish of the day on December 23, meaning that Festive Days Out will not go forward just after Xmas (between 27 December and 3 January).

“We are so sorry if your stop by has been influenced. As normally, your well being and protection, and that of our workforce, is our leading priority and this is not a selection that we have taken frivolously.”

2

They additional that any individual with booking can rebook on the website or must get in touch if they want a refund.

People can ebook new dates from March 20 when the park hopes to reopen.

Very last thirty day period, the park shut indefinitely thanks to the pandemic, but ended up in a position to reopen just after the lockdown was lifted.

Other concept parks have also remained shut, which include Disneyland Paris in France.

Legitimate BLUE When can I get a blue passport? JET Set GO Jet2 vacation sale features £100pp off trips to Spain, Greece and Turkey in 2021 X-MASS BAN Which nations around the world have banned British isles journey? Full list of vacation locations DO NOT DISTURB Can I remain in a resort in Tier 4? Covid vacation limits spelled out Simple Deal EasyJet launches early sale with £19.99 flights to Spain and France ROUTES TO NOWHERE Ryanair cancels 12 flight routes from the United kingdom, blaming the CAA

Thorpe Park is also closed but is offering cheap once-a-year passes for up coming calendar year from £99.

Kids can also structure a monster for the new Legoland Mythica attraction, which will open following year.

In this article are some of the other topic parks and rides to search ahead to which are opening in 2021.