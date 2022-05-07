Directed by Sofia Alvarez and produced by Bryan Unkeless and Eric Newman, Along the Ride is a 2022 American drama film distributed by Netflix. It stars Emma Pasarow in the lead role along with Belmont Cameli, Kate Bosworth, Laura Karioki, and Andie McDowell who provide the supporting cast.

The movie focuses on the characters of Auden and Eli who are fellow insomniacs. The movie explores the adventures of both Auden and Eli as they dive into the world when everyone sleeps and experience something beyond anyone’s expectations. Let’s discuss Along the Ride Ending Explained.

Along the Ride Ending Explained

Along with the Ride Plot Summary

Auden is a smart girl and their family recently relocated to Colby. Auden had high expectations from her father but he was too busy writing his book. Meanwhile, her stepmother was an extremely sweet person. However, Heidi too was busy taking care of their newborn child.

She suggested Auden go out and make friends. Upon taking her suggestion, she went to the beach and met with a guy called Jake. They had a little fling together and shared some intimate moments. However, Auden got taken back since it wasn’t her thing.

The next day, she met Maggie at the store who didn’t make her presence well. After all, she liked Jake and seeing her kiss her crush made her mad. Hence, she showed no interest in becoming her friend.

One day, after hanging out when everyone sleeps, Auden spotted Eli who was roaming on his bike. Both of their eyes met and one day he bumped into Auden. He told her that he would make up for it.

Eli’s Past

Eli and Abe were best friends and both of them wanted to become professional BMX riders. However, one day, Abe and Eli met with an accident when a drunken guy hit them. Abe lost his life in the accident and Eli could never forgive himself.

From that day onwards, he started riding his bike alone at the night. He distanced himself from the social gatherings and stopped interacting with anyone. However, Auden tried to bring up his past but he always hesitated to share.

Auden felt that Eli needed someone in his life just like her. He was taking care of her so she thought it was her duty to return the same. She invited her to the 4th of July party at home. Initially, he refused but ended up showing up in the place. They both shared a kiss and Maggie, Leah and Esther cheered for them as they had become friends now.

Along the Ride Ending Explained

Along the Ride Ending Explained – Did Eli Achieve his Dream?

Eli had learned that Auden was missing the presence of their father in her house. Her father Robert wasn’t present whenever their family needed him. That’s why Eli tried to ride a bike with her to have her find the escape route.

After the night party, Robert left the house after arguing with Heidi. Eli noticed this and it reminded him of how he has been distancing himself from his loved ones. It’s not helping him achieve his goal. After some thought, Robert returned home and started spending more time with his family.

Eli too started focusing on his dream of becoming a BMX rider. On the prom night, they decorated a beach and had a massive party where Auden and Eli shared a kiss. Fast forward to the present day, Eli is now a professional BMX rider in Barcelona while Auden can sleep peacefully and study at the University. Both of them write letters to each other and strive toward achieving their respective goals.

