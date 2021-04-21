Almac planning major new manufacturing site in Craigavon

Pharma giant Almac is planning a major new 86,000 sq ft facility at its headquarters in Craigavon, it can be revealed.

he company now wants to knock down an existing industrial unit at the Seagoe Industrial Estate site, before building a new pharmaceutical manufacturing building, including storage, offices and staff facilities.

The global contract pharmaceutical development and manufacturing business – rooted in Northern Ireland with its main operation in Craigavon – now boasts a turnover of around £634m, and is one of the largest companies here.

Almac’s latest plans have been revealed in a proposal of application notice, ahead of any full planning application.

The company was one of the first major firms here to address any potential concerns or challenges for its global client base around Brexit, head on, with the announcement of its Dundalk operation which opened in 2019.

Ulster Business