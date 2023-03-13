Breaking: Allison Williams and Fiancé Alexander Dreymon Share Passionate Kiss at 2023 Oscars

The couple, whose engagement was announced in December 2022, looked stunning as they walked the red carpet at the 95th Academy Awards.

Alexander Dreymon and Allison Williams dressed to the nines for a very special night out.

The pair made the most of their time at the 2023 Oscars by making the red-carpet affair a fancy date night. Williams dazzled in a flowing, baby-pink gown as they posed together on the red carpet. She accessorized the ensemble with platinum and diamond swirl earrings from the 1950s by Fred Leighton as well as a platinum and 4.80-carat purple sapphire and diamond ring.

Williams chose a loose chignon updo with unbound strands to seem younger, created by famous hairdresser David von Cannon.

Dreymon, the co-star, chose a tuxedo made of dark blue suede.

The Get Out actress, 34, assisted in announcing this year’s nominees nearly two months prior to the pair’s appearance at the 95th Academy Awards. She was joined by former Oscar winner Riz Ahmed for the webcast on January 24.

Also Read: Adam Demos on Finding Love On and Off-Screen with Sex/Life Co-Star Sarah Shahi

In December 2022, Williams and Dreymon, 40, announced their engagement. During the Los Angeles premiere of Williams’ horror comedy M3GAN, Dreymon announced the news while taking photos of the couple on the red carpet, adding he was “very pleased” with his “beautiful fiancée.”

Williams and Dreymon started dating in late 2019 after getting to know each other while filming Horizon Line, a 2020 Swedish thriller. Arlo, their son, was born last winter.

Despite the fact that Williams’ father Brian Williams joined the family of three on vacation in April of last year, a source previously told PEOPLE that the couple intended to keep their unborn kid a secret.

They chose to share their good news with a select group of close relatives and friends since they are both private individuals, the insider added. They are, nevertheless, over the moon.

Must Read: Tom Cruise Won’t Go to The Oscars in 2023, Even Though He’s Been to The Nominees’ Luncheon Before!

The Oscars will be shown live on ABC on Sunday at 8 p.m. EST.