Allison Morris: New IRA so desperate it’s reduced to copying worst tactics of Isis

The targeting of a part-time female officer with a firebomb-style device will horrify even the most hardened of republicans.

he PSNI say they believe the so-called New IRA may have been responsible for leaving the bomb at the home of the young woman.

The organisation has been limping along since the arrests of the alleged leadership of the terror group in August last year.

