Alleged Trespasser Shoots Music Vid in Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch

Exclusive

Michael Jackson‘s Renowned Neverland Ranch is the Background for a Brand New music video, However it is not to Get a posthumous MJ Monitor… it Is an artist That Supposedly snuck on the House.

Here is the deal… up-and-coming artist Daeshard taken his songs vid this summer, also while he informs us he had consent to be in Neverland Ranch, the people who operate the property state he is full of it.

MJ lovers who arrived across Daeshard’s movie began to raise the alert, saying there is no way somebody could be accepted to picture a job at Neverland Ranch. We achieved to honchos in Colony Capital, which owns the ranch, and they inform us that the video wasn’t authorized.

Colony Capital asserts the men and women who took the movie, such as Daeshard, were trespassing and safety asked them to depart, they did.

Sources near the situation let’s safety seen 3 people with 3 GoPro cameras along with an iPhone shooting on the movie around July 23.

Our sources state safety told them that they were trespassing, and also arranged them to divert the footage and eliminate the reasons. We are told safety erased footage directly in front of these and believed everything was erased until they left, and then that is the sole reason that they did not call law enforcement.

However, Daeshard clearly did not stop until he got sufficient… footage. His music movie was recently published, and quite clearly reveals him knocking all around the ranch.

He posted a pic in the home… therefore, it is not like he is trying to conceal it.

Our sources maintain the group intentionally concealed a number of the footage confronted by safety.

Daeshard claims that he had been allowed permission to be there and also to take his job, but he wouldn’t tell us that gave him the green light.