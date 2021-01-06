All-time great racehorse and a few-time Breeders Cup’ Mile winner passes absent

Famous racehorse Goldikova has died at the age of 16.
The 3-time Breeders’ Cup Mile winner and all-time great’s passing was confirmed by the manager of the Wertheimer and Frere steady in France.
Goldikova gained 14 Group 1 races and she triumphed in three successive Mile races in the American fulfill from 2008.
More to comply with.
