All these Rain-Soaked New Yorkers Were Surprised By Paul Rudd

October 30, 2020
1 Min Read
Poor weather did not get these New Yorkers right down, because of a small trip from Paul Rudd

About Oct. 29, the Ant-Man celebrity ceased from the Barclays centre in Brooklyn, where hoards of all New Yorkers lined up at the rain to vote at the decisive 2020 election. ) The celebrity provided voters Milk Tavern treats, including the brand’s renowned corn cookiecutter.

“They did not possess [a] huge box, he’d sort of a huge armful of biscuits and he needed on his gloves and mask, only handing out biscuits saying thank you for votes and good for you for being outside,” performer and producer Adam Weppler, who also submitted a pic together with Paul in his Instagram, informed E! News.  “It is Just What You’d expect from somebody like Paul Rudd in my view, what I would expect to Trust.”  

Adam, who’s a celebrity in the upcoming movie Ten Minutes to Midnightout January 19, 2021, also shared that Paul was sporting a mask which makes it tougher for folks to understand him. 

