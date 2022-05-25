All of Us Are Dead Cast Full List of Actors Including Squid Game Star

Now at Our School (Korean: Hanja: RR: Jigeum Uri Hakgyoneun; lit. Now at Our School) is a South Korean zombie apocalypse horror streaming television series. Yoon Chan-young, Cho Yi-Hyun, Lomon, Yoo In-soo, Lee Yoo-mi, Kim Byung-Chul, Lee Kyu-Hyung, and Park Ji-hu feature in the film. The majority of the series takes place at a high school in South Korea when a zombie apocalypse strikes and threatens the pupils’ lives. It’s based on Joo Dong-Naver Geun’s webtoon Now at Our School, which ran between 2009 and 2011.

You’re in science class or having lunch in the cafeteria one minute, and the next your school has turned into a chaotic hub for a real-life zombie epidemic. All of Us Are Dead, a Netflix blockbuster Korean drama, depicts this scenario. In this 12-episode series, there are hundreds of people to remember, all of them play a significant role in the plot. But how will you keep track of them all while watching the show? We’ve got you covered, so don’t worry. Here are some of the most significant characters to watch out for during the practically constant action and drama at Hyosan High School and beyond.

The Entire Cast of All of Us Is Dead Is Listed Below.

Nam On-jo (Park Ji-hu)

If All of Us Are Dead has a protagonist, it’s most likely On-jo. Thanks to her father, a paramedic and fireman, she is the voice of reason and calm in the midst of mayhem, frequently suggesting creative survival recommendations. She is also passionately devoted to her allies and would fight to the death for them. There’s also a love triangle plotline, as On-jo has a crush on Su-hyeok, a popular classmate, and is unaware that her childhood friend, Cheong-sun, has a thing on her as well.

Park, like the rest of the actors, is fresh to the scene. Her first role was in the independent film House of Hummingbird, and she’ll next be seen in a Korean TV rendition of Little Women.

Read More: Station 19 Season Finale Recap and Everything You Need to Know so Far

Lee Soo-Hyeok Is Played by Park Solomon.

What is Lee Soo-background? hyeok’s When zombies flood into his suburban Hyosan High School, Lee Soo-hyeok, an athletic and daring student, tries to hold off the onslaught. He’s also a bit of a high school hottie who attracts Choi’s Nam-interest. ra’s (Cho Yi-Hyun).

What other films has Park Solomon been in? Solomon became famous after appearing in the Bride of the Century series in 2014. He subsequently appeared in a number of famous South Korean dramas, including Doctors in 2016 and Lookout and Sweet Revenge in 2017.

Yoon Gwi-Nam Is Played by Yoo In-Soo.

What is Yoon’s Gwi-background? Nam’s Gwi-Nam is a well-known school bully who has no qualms about inflicting misery on his pupils.

What other projects has Yoo In-Soo worked on? The South Korean actor has been in a number of popular South Korean television programmes. These include Stranger 2 and At a Distance in 2020, Love Alarm in 2019 and Spring is Green in 2021.

Su-Hyeok Lee (park Solomon)

On-aforementioned jo’s crush is Su-hook, and it’s easy to understand why, given his attractiveness. He has his pick of females at Hyosan High, as one of the most popular students. Is it, however, On-jo or the calm, studious class president who attracts his eye? Another love triangle is what keeps the teen drama in this show interesting. He and Cheong-san, a repentant bully, are frequently willing to sacrifice themselves to save their friends.

Solomon is a newbie to acting, having previously appeared in the K-drama series Lookout and Sweet Revenge.

Nam-Ra Choi (cho Yi-Hyun)

Nam-ra, the class president, is a diligent student who doesn’t engage much with her classmates. Despite Su-clear hyeok’s interest in her, she turns him off on several occasions — until the zombies attack everyone around her. Despite others’ concerns that she actually wants to aid them, she overcomes her shell and becomes a critical element of the group’s survival as the crisis unfolds.

Cho is a well-known Korean actress who was nominated for a KBS drama award for her part in School 2021 in 2021. She also stars in the popular Korean drama serial Hospital Playlist.

Read More: Secrets of Sulphur Springs Season 3: Released Date, Cast, Plot, and Many More Updates

Ha-Ri Jang (ha Seung-Lee)

“She’s very cool,” one character says about Ha-ri. She’s the captain of the archery squad and has a talent for hitting the target, which comes in handy when the zombies strike. Despite the fact that Ha-ri has just had a devastating setback by failing to qualify for regionals at the competition, she swiftly redeems herself by saving endless numbers of pupils with her Hawkeye-like aim. She assists in leading a group of survivors trapped in a female restroom away from the main protagonists trapped in the classroom.

Ha has been acting since she was four years old, and she also starred in The King: Eternal Monarch, a Korean love drama on Netflix.