All of the Details about Giuliana Rancic’s 2020 People’s Choice Awards Dress

Hosting, however also make it style!

E! sponsor Giuliana Rancic has been reddish carpet prepared on Sunday, Nov. 15 for its 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards. Fortunately, Giuliana’s stylist, Ashley Guereque, broke her down unbelievable appearance and shared exclusive particulars together with E!.

Giuliana went with the edgier design this season, but included a bit of refined perfection. The appearance arrived in time for the big night. She’d the Alexander Vauthier apparel flown from Chicago the day ahead by Janet Mandell.

“This had been among those very first ones we attempted and it fit like a glove,” Ashley shared. “We only knew it was one”

No look is complete without the best pair of sneakers to make it all together. Ashley discovered a set of stunning Versace shoes which created the her dress pop much more. Everybody understands that you are never completely dressed without attachments. The stones Giuliana wore were Just Desi along with Shay Jewlery.

If you are spending all night speaking about the biggest stars on the planet throughout E!’s amazing red carpet protection, you have to create certain to attract your A-game, and that she did!