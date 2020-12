Dublin could acquire their sixth All Eire Senior Football Championship on the bounce tonight and we are going to bring you stay updates all over the activity on our stay website.

ayo are the guys that stand in the way at Croke Park, bidding to avenge their 2016 and 2017 final defeats, prevent dropping their tenth ultimate in a row and gain their 1st title due to the fact 1951.

Continue to keep up with the game proper listed here:

Belfast Telegraph