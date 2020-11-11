All Blacks brace Tu’ungafasi prohibited 3 games for high handle

BRISBANE, Australia – All Blacks prop Ofa Tu’ungafasi was suspended for three games after being red carded for a high tackle in New Zealand’s 24-22 reduction to Australia last Saturday night.

The ban, announced Wednesday, principles him from the rest of this Tri-Nations show in Australia and outside of rugby before February.

Tu’ungafasi was sent following a review from the Television Match Official of the strike Australian winger Tom Wright in the first half.

Australian flanker Lachie Swinton, who had been shipped off before halftime to get a high shoulder fee All Blacks lock Sam Whitelock, was previously in the week banned for four games.

Earth Rugby was clamping down tackles where contact will be on the mind, even when the handle begins under the point of the backbone.

The barbarous Bledisloe Cup competition in Brisbane comprised two red cards plus yet another yellow card for every group.

New Zealand’s next game is against Argentina in Sydney on Saturday.

