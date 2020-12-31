“Alita” Sequel Could Transpire At Disney+

Filmmaker Robert Rodriguez is acquiring a bit of a instant appropriate now thanks to his do the job helming an episode of “The Mandalorian”. He’s also scored a important frequent creating position on another “Star Wars” series in the is effective in the wake of that.

Then there’s “Alita: Struggle Angel,” the mega-finances sci-fi film he helmed in 2019. It obtained blended-optimistic testimonials at the time and proved not that profitable, snagging a stable $405 million in box-workplace but from a high-priced $150-200 million funds.

As the months have passed given that the film’s release even though, it has seemingly grown in estimation with numerous seemingly open up to a observe-up. In a new job interview with Forbes, Rodriguez suggests he thinks just one could transpire at the Disney+ services:

“I imagine just about anything is feasible. Disney bought Fox, and they have Disney+, so that is worthy of the discussion. I know other individuals would enjoy to see one more, and I would like to do a further a single. As significantly as where it would go or how it would be manufactured, I feel streaming has opened up many alternatives these as sequels. It’s currently a pre-marketed principle, it is now received a developed-in audience that desires to see it, and then it is delivered to them in a way that’s the best for them to eat. So, it is not a bad strategy.”

“Alita” spent numerous many years in development as it was at first heading to be a James Cameron-directed characteristic (Cameron stays on board as producer). As a consequence, it had to swallow a whole lot of progress prices, some thing a sequel would not have to fear about.

Alternatively, the house could be adopted up with a series – one using the “Mandalorian” ScreenCraft tech to continue to keep the price range down as nicely. For now, Disney has no programs for a stick to-up.