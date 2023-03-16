Is Alison Wonderland Pregnant? Announces Pregnancy on Social Media!

Alison Wonderland, born Alexandra Margo Sholler, is an Australian electronic dance music producer, DJ, and singer. Her debut album, Run, was released on March 20, 2015, and peaked at No. 6 on the ARIA Albums Chart, earning her a gold certification from ARIA.

Alison Wonderland Is Expecting a Child

Alison Wonderland, an Australian-born singer, songwriter, producer, DJ, and multi-instrumentalist, just announced that she is expecting her first child.

The headliner stated on social media that she and her partner, “Ti,” are thrilled to be expecting a child.

The artist refers to the baby as a “baby wonderland” despite the fact that the due date and gender are uncertain.

“Surprise!” the announcement declared. Baby Wonderland is on its way. “My other half Ti and I are very enthusiastic about our collaboration,” Wonderland said, following photographs of her showing her pregnant belly for the camera.

Many other DJs and producers, like Anna Lunoe, Dom Dolla, and Sullivan King, who recently became a parent, congratulated the singer on her pregnancy.

But she doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon, as she recently started FMU Records, a new record label that will include upcoming songs from her side band Whyte Fang.

Private Life

Alison Wonderland was born in 1986 as Alexandra Sholler. She is of Croatian origin. She grew up in Sydney and studied classical music, specializing in cello. She was a cellist with the Sydney Youth Opera before becoming a bass guitarist in a few local indie rock bands.

Wonderland subsequently reflected on how she became interested in electronic dance music “I went to Candy’s Apartment, a nightclub… Someone played the Knife’s ‘Silent Scream’… I recall completely zoning out… and then approaching the DJ and saying, ‘What is this track?!’ Please tell someone about this tune since it is incredible.” Her stage name is a play on Lewis Carroll’s classic Alice in Wonderland.

Mental Well-Being

Alison Wonderland claimed in 2018 that she had been suffering from depression and suicidal thoughts as a result of an abusive relationship. She had completely lost her appetite for eating and social engagement with others, and at one point attempted suicide. It was therapeutic for her to write the lyrics for her 2017 album Awake.

After consulting her managers and personal doctors, she opted to cancel various gigs in Europe in 2019 to focus on her mental health, with enormous support from both countless fellow DJs, EDM artists, and fans.