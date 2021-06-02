Alienware unveils X series gaming laptops with different size and display variants

According to the latest news, Alienware has officially unveiled its latest gaming laptop series. As far as the design and look are concerned, they look premium ones. Alienware X-Series laptops will come in 15.6 and 17.3 inches variants. The laptops will be available to order from today onwards in the US and from 17th June onwards in the UK and Europe.

Alienware X-Series laptops feature the latest Nvidia graphics cards and Intel CPUs. The laptops come with Team Red components in them. The laptops feature the latest RTX 30 series graphics cards from Nvidia up to RTX 3080 and 11th-gen Intel processor. In terms of storage, the laptops feature up to 64 GB of RAM (x17) and a massive 4 TB RAID 0 SSD storage.

Alienware unveils X series gaming laptops

In terms of display, the user can choose between 1080 pixel resolution with a refresh rate of 165 Hz or 360 Hz, and or 1440 pixel resolution with a refresh rate of 240 Hz and a 4K panel with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The laptops come with a modern cooling system.

The Alienware Cryo tech cooling technology features a four fan setup, smart fan control. They offer absolute flexibility with five tailored power states depending on the tasks. At the same time, some HyperEfficient Voltage Regulation tech ensures quality performance in longer gaming sessions.