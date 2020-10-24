Entertainment

Alicia Witt Dishes on Her New Hallmark Holiday Movie

October 24, 2020
1 Min Read
It would not be the holiday season without a film featuring celebrity and singer-songwriter Alicia Witt!

The celebrity of many Hallmark Christmas movies goes back and kicking off this year with”Christmas Tree Lane,” premiering October 24 about the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries station.

The movie was among the very first productions to reunite this summer throughout the COVID-19 lockdown. Alicia developed the narrative and composed two tunes for the movie, for example”Why Christmas.”

Film apart, Alicia was super active throughout the ordeal, working with a novel,”Little Changes,” along with performing regular live shows through StageIt.

Alicia is also famous for her work with David Lynch on”Twin Peaks,””Twin Peaks: The Return,” and the first”Dune” if she was 8 years old.

“Extra” Senior Music Correspondent Adam Weissler trapped with Alicia through Zoom to discuss work and life during her songs, and her ideas concerning the”Dune” movie starring Timothée Chalamet. Watch!

