Alicia Vikander & Justin Chon Starrer ‘Blue Bayou’ Gets Summer Release Date

Another among Alicia Vikander‘s movies has turned into a release date.

The 32-year-old celebrity celebrities at Blue Bayou by manager and also co-star Justin Chon, along with Focus Features merely declared that the film will likely be around June 25, 2021, through THR.

The play is based in a family fighting to their future since the father faces deportation.

Justin plays with Antonio LeBlanc, a Korean adoptee increased in a little city in the Louisiana bayou who’s married to the love of his lifetime, Kathy (Vikander), and stepfather for his or her daughter.

Struggling to earn a much better life for his loved ones, he has to face the ghosts of the past when he finds he might be deported in the only country that he has ever known as home.

Mark O’Brien, Linh Dan Pham and Emory Cohen also star in the movie.

