Alicia Silverstone Quizzes Bebe Rexha on Clueless | Video

Alicia Silverstone will constantly be our real life Cher Horowitz, however we have found somebody who understands Clueless much better than she’s — Bebe Rexha! The”Baby, I am unashamedly” singer recently sat down with Silverstone to get Billboard‘s”Quizzed” section to check her understanding of this film’s plaid-clad Beverly Hills blonde.

The clip begins with Silverstone inquiring Rexha a set of”true or false” questions, which she conducts with virtually no hesitation. They proceed to what should have been the tougher questions, but it is apparent the Rexha’s obtained the 1995 film almost devoted to memory. At some point, the tables Rexha sets Silverstone from the hot chair. There are a number of questions she can not reply! Watch the movie above to view Silverstone attempt to stump Rexha at a nostalgic return to Clueless‘s greatest moments.