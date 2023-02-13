Alicia Silverstone’s Plastic Surgery And All The Criticism On Her Body

Alicia Silverstone (born October 4, 1976) is an actress from the United States. She made her film debut in the thriller The Crush (1993), winning the 1994 MTV Movie Award for Best Breakthrough Performance, and rose to notoriety as a teen idol at 16 when she appeared in Aerosmith’s “Cryin'” music video. Alicia went on to play Cher Horowitz in the teen comedy picture Clueless (1995), earning her a multi-million dollar contract with Columbia Pictures. She played Batgirl in the big-budget superhero picture Batman & Robin in 1997. Silverstone was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actress – Television Sitcom Musical or Comedy for her participation in the NBC series Miss Match (2003). She has continued to work as an actress in cinema, television, and on stage. Silverstone, a vegan, has supported PETA and written two cookbooks: The Kind Diet (2009) and The Kind Mama (2010). (2014).

Alicia’s message for her body shamers

Alicia Silverstone has a message for those who criticise their bodies. Earlier this week, the Clueless star posted an Instagram photo of herself in a black sundress with a remark. “Alicia Silverstone candid overweight photo,” the post said. Silverstone told ET in December 2020 that she had no ambitions for plastic surgery.

“I’m not going to work today. I will keep being myself, and we’ll see what happens. Maybe I’ll be an example of what healthy ageing looks like, “added the 45-year-old actress. “I don’t want to consume anything. I want to mature naturally…I suppose I’d like to portray individuals on film.”

“It’s not like you’re the only one. With your friends, you’re all doing it together,” Silverstone tells ET of the ageing process. She recently visited Dr Brian Kinney’s office in Los Angeles to attempt an “all-natural EmFace treatment” for the first time. Alicia documented the no-needle, no-surgery procedure, and you can see her smile and chuckle as the “electrical healing frequency” works its magic on her face.

Alicia Silverstone’s early life and career

Silverstone was born in San Francisco, California, the daughter of Scottish former Pan Am flight attendant Deirdre “Didi” Silverstone (née Radford) and English real estate salesman Monty Silverstone. She was raised in Hillsborough, California. Her father was Jewish, and her mother converted to Conservative Judaism before marrying.

Silverstone celebrated her Bat Mitzvah. She began modelling at six and was soon cast in television advertisements, the first of which was for Domino’s Pizza. She went to Crocker Middle School and then to San Mateo High School. Her first credited acting appearance was as Kevin’s high school “dream girl” in the episode “Road Test” of The Wonder Years in 1992. Silverstone made her film debut in the sensual thriller The Crush, playing a teenage girl who sets out to ruin an older man after he rejects her affections.

She became legally emancipated at the age of 15 to work the hours required for the film’s filming schedule. She received two MTV Movie Award nominations for the role, including Best Breakthrough Performance and Best Villain. Silverstone appeared in several television movies in her early career, including Torch Song, Cool and the Crazy, and Scattered Dreams.

