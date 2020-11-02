Alicia Keys Can Be GLAMOUR UK’s Autumn/Winter 2020 Cover Star

Alicia Keys is the cover star of GLAMOUR UK’s Autumn/Winter 2020-2021 biannual Printing Problem, which will hit newsstands on Thursday 5th November.

Alicia wore: Jacket, Louis Vuitton. Pictures: Thomas Whiteside in Eiger Agency. Writer: Ateh Jewel. Makeup: Tasha Reiko Brown in The Wall Group with Chanel. Hair Nai’vasha in The Wall Group with Oribe. Styling Jason Bolden. Nails: Yasmeen Sandoval. Bookings And Spiritual Generation: Amelia Trevette. Local Production: Margot Fodor. Beauty Management: Camilla Kay. Creative Management: Dennis Lye. Digital Operator: Mike B. Lighting Assistants: Adam Bartlett along with Dylan Corbett. Styling Assistant: John Mumblo. Seamstress: Satenik Kae. Runner: Ernie Torres. Health And Safety Officer: Teresa Beardsley. Thomas Whiteside

Alicia is the surface of not only one, but THREE unique variant covers showcasing three quite different beauty appearances. The covers, which reveal three distinct sides into the music superstar, coincide with all the messaging of the seventh studio album, ” the self-titled ALICIA, that is out today. Discussing the new music in the right time of launch, Alicia explained:”I predicted that album ALICIA because it is the most me I have ever felt whilst at the studio. I got comfy with all of my various sides while making it”

The covers also arrive as Alicia adds yet another name to her CV: attractiveness supervisor. Alicia is producing her beauty manufacturer, Keys Soulcare, that will encircle body care, skin care and cosmetics, using E.l.f makeup and can be set for launch at 2021. We cannot wait to see what Alicia comes with after viewing her capability for wanting many another beauty appearance.

Alicia wears: Top, Area; rings, Mateo.

The covers surely reveal Alicia’s dedication to observing beauty in a variety of forms and also her fresh adventuresome way of beauty following the singer Alicia Keys superbly stopped wearing makeup from 2016 because a sort of self-empowerment after struggling from acne for several decades.

Alicia, who’s officially the biggest selling female R&B performer of the century (remarkable ) , is observed on the covers functioning every thing from pearl bejewelled own hair using white eyeshadow to beaded guards along with refreshing skin that is beautiful. We stan her devotion to beauty flexibility!

Alicia wears: Blazer and pocket square, and equally Balmain.

More info about the 3 covers will be published this week using a sneak peek in Alicia’s open discussion with fellow wonder fanatical, Ateh Jewel so be certain that you check back into GLAMOUR to match your appetite before the complete problem hitting newsstands the Thursday.

We’ll see you at the distanced queue to the attractiveness packaged issue which will offer you essential inspiration and escapism if all of us want it all.