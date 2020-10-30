Alicia Keys along with Brandi Carlile Perform”A gorgeous Noise”

In case you’re searching for a dose of inspiration, Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile possess the ideal prescription: their brand new tune,”A gorgeous sound.” The listeners surfaced that the potent trail throughout CBS’s Every Vote Counts: A Celebration of Democracy particular on Oct. 29. They played pianos while emphasizing the value of utilizing your voting and voice to make a positive gap. “It’s loud, it’s clear / It is more powerful than your anxiety,” they crooned. “It is presuming you belong / It is calling out the incorrect”
Following the group, Keys happened to Twitter to observe the tune’s release. “Loved making #ABeautifulNoise together with you tonight @brandicarlile,” she wrote. “WE ALL HAVE A VOICE!” Carlile shared the exact same opinion of responding, reacting,”I loved EVERY SECOND of this you complete legend!” Watch the entire performance previously, and (please, please) get out and vote!
