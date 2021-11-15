Netflix’s Japanese flagship TV show Alice in Borderland is returning to the streaming platform after its successful introduction in the first season. Directed by Shinsuke Sato, it is one of the most renowned thriller series not only in Japan but also around the globe.

Alice in Borderland is based on the manga of the same name written and illustrated by Haro Aso. It is a science fiction thriller drama series that follows the story of Ryohei Arusu. The series first started airing back in December 2020. Now after its renewal, Netflix is bringing it back once again with the second season. Let’s talk about Alice in Borderland’s season 2 release date, plot, and more.

Alice in Borderland Season 2 Release Date, Plot, Cast, and More

Alice in Borderland Plot

The primary focus of the series is two main characters. Ryohei is a 24-year-old gamer NEET who has an obsession with video games and plays them all day at his house. On the other hand, Yuzuha is a mountain climber who finds herself in the empty city of Tokyo after the death of her father.

Both of them non voluntarily get transported to this city void of anything. Initially, they have no idea what it’s all about, but when they find out, things take nasty turns. Apparently, they have to play a very dangerous game which if failed would claim their lives.

The games are decided by the deck of cards. When the first game ends, the duo gets a visa card as a trophy for survival. With each game passed, the visa extends. So if you keep winning the games, you’ll live. Otherwise, when the visa expires, you’ll get boiled by the lasers shot from the sky.

Alice in Borderland features some bizarre and creepy instances. The games are pretty deadly and the out duo of main characters have to do everything in their hands to survive together. If they’re unable to extend their visas, they’ll die. To live, they must compete and try to find a way out.

Alice in Borderland Season 1 Recap

In Alice in Borderland season 1 recap, we get a flashback of Momoka wanders in the city along with Asahi where they record a bunch of videos. The ongoing game takes a new turn when Arisu concludes that Momoka was actually the witch. The group decides to team up and throw Momoka into the fire thus, winning the game.

After winning the game, Arisu and Usagi watch the videos of Momoka and Asahi where they find that these two were actually their dealers. In the video, they also locate a lair which seems to be the place where the game masters used to live.

After some searching, the duo of Arisu and Usagi finally find the lair. However, no player is present there, instead, there are only executed bodies. They also come to know that game masters were actually players just like them. As the episode ends, a lady emerges from the shadow who then explains to them the rules of new games.

Alice in Borderland Season 2 Cast

For the cast of Alice in Borderland season 2, we will see the return of usual faces. The main characters of Arisu and Usagi played by Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya respectively. Meanwhile, the rest of the cast will also return with some new faces.

Alice in Borderland Season 2 Release Date

After the release of its first season, the show received an overwhelming response which led to the renewal of 2nd season. Although the official release date of season 2 isn’t announced yet, it is surely just around the corner.

We expect the next season to get released somewhere early or in the mid of 2022. The series is already under production so you can expect the announcement pretty soon. As for the number of episodes, it will likely follow the same suit of 8 episodes.

What are your expectations from Alice in Borderland season 2? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. For more updates, make sure to follow us on social media.