Alias’ Merrin Dungey Engaged! Her Ring and Jennifer Garner’s Sweet Message

Here comes Merrin Dungey down the aisle!

On Wednesday, the Alias actress shared a snapshot of her pink stone engagement ring on Instagram, marking the beginning of her engagement to Los Angeles radio personality Kevin Ryder.

Dungey, 51, captioned the announcement, “Looks like we’re going to Ryder die,” to which Ryder replied, “WHO’S LUCKIER THAN ME?”

Related: Disappointing News for Lord of the Rings Fans: Season 2 of ‘The Rings of Power’ Delayed

Jennifer Garner, Dungey’s friend and former co-star on Alias, quickly followed with a heartfelt congrats.

“Congratulations, @realmerrindungey @thekevinryder!!!!” the 50-year-old Golden Globe winner tweeted. “I am ecstatic about this! I share Merrin’s joy in the success of her wonderful daughters.”

From 2001 through 2006, Dungey and Garner co-starred in the hit television series Alias. Dungey played Francie Calfo, the best friend of Sidney Bristow, Garner’s secret agent leading lady, as a series regular for the first two seasons.

Fans dubbed her “Evil Francie” for her role as the assassin Allison Doren, who doubled as Francie to get close to Sidney by pretending to be her friend.

For her part, Garner told The Hollywood Reporter in 2021, “sign me up” when asked about the possibility of the ABC action series returning.

In 2021, when Dungey and Garner’s co-stars celebrated Alias’ 20th anniversary, Dungey also made a point of honoring her friendship with Garner. “20 years. What a fantastic time I had with people whose friendship I would always value “At the time, she was writing.

Related: Austin Butler Is Finally Saying Goodbye to His Elvis Presley Accent!

Dungey, who is also well-known for her appearances on The King of Queens, Malcolm in the Middle, and Shining Vale, received many well-wishes from her friends, co-stars, and industry peers after Garner’s announcement.

“Yasssssss! Octavia Spencer wrote, “Congratulations,” and Heidi Gardner responded, “YES!!!!!”

“Merrin! I 3 UR LOOOOVE!!!!! “Rachael Harris made the remark.

Helen Hunt exclaimed “WOOHOO!!!,” and Daniel Franzese agreed with “Oh wow wow wow.”

Additionally, we received notes from June Diane Raphael, Robin Thede, Sara Rue, Lisa Ann Walter, Retta, Meredith Salenger, Emily VanCamp, Leslie Ann Warren, and Ever Carradine.

As of August 2021, Dungey and Ryder have been a couple. Dungey made a video set to Michael Jackson and Justin Timberlake’s “Love Never Felt So Good” for their first anniversary to commemorate the year they’ve spent together.

The actress has two daughters from her marriage to Matthew Drake, which lasted from 2007 to 2021.