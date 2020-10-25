Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrate Soni Razdan’s birthday collectively

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are dating each other for quite a while now. The couple was seen at many parties, occasions, dinner and lunch dates in addition to on vacations as time passes. Alia and Ranbir are incredibly fond of one another’s families also and are sometimes seen frightening with these also. Now, is Alia’s mom Soni Razdan’s birthday and it was motive enough for Alia and Ranbir to come together and want the birthday celebrity.

Alia and Ranbir’s automobiles were clicked in Soni Razdan’s house today and it’s apparent that the couple arrived into want Soni on her wedding, it’s always wonderful to see couples getting together with each other’s household. We want Soni Razdan a very content birthday also!

