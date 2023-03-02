Ali Wong Opens up About “Unconventional” Divorce, Calling Ex-Husband “Best Friends”

Ali Wong is still very close with her ex-husband despite their divorce.

After eight years of marriage, the Always Be My Maybe actress and the prosperous tech entrepreneur Justin Hakuta filed for divorce in April of 2022.

Wong claims that even after nearly a year, their friendship is stronger than ever.

We’re incredibly close; we’re best friends,” she said in an interview published Wednesday by The Hollywood Reporter. The two of us had been through a lot together. This is a really unusual separation.

Hakuta is slated to accompany Wong on tour this summer as she delivers new jokes about her life after divorce. The exes had enjoyed a game of pickleball on the day of her chat with THR. Mari Hakuta, born in 2015, and Nikki Hakuta, born in 2017, will accompany their parents on their travels.

“I’m still reworking it, but the bones are there, and it came to me really quickly,” Wong added. I’ve been doing this show for a while, but this is the first hour where I’m single. We’re going to market it as the Single Woman Tour, I believe.

It was also revealed in the piece that she was taken aback by the media’s interest in her divorce.

“I did not expect the announcement to be so broad, but by far the worst thing about getting divorced was my mother’s reaction,” said Wong.

I had already warned her that I was considering divorce, and she had been devastated by the news. Can you just wait until I die? she questioned me directly. Literally, she was pleading with me to give up on pursuing my own happiness. She’s 82 years old; what can I say? Her last menstruation was 40 years ago. As a senior citizen, she has entered the hallowed halls. Still, it was incredibly challenging to face her anxiety over the embarrassment she feared.

“But then, what was kind of wonderful about the revelation was that she didn’t have to inform any of her pals,” the comic said. “They all called her after reading about it in the press; I still don’t understand why the Chinese and Vietnamese would be so interested in me. She had a million deaths in a day and was all, “I survived,” and she continues to visit Justin frequently.

After meeting at a mutual friend’s wedding celebration in 2010, the comedian and Hakuta eventually were married on November 27, 2014, in San Francisco.

Wong’s representative confirmed the breakup to PEOPLE in April, and a source said at the time, “It’s amicable and they will continue to co-parent lovingly.”