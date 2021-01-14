Ali Serroukh: Gangster caught with guns and cocaine value £1 million jailed for 18 many years

[ad_1]

gangster caught with a few loaded handguns and medications with an approximated avenue benefit of £1million has been jailed for 18 years.

Law enforcement stopped Ali Serroukh’s BMW during a surveillance procedure in Brent.

Officers from the Met’s Expert Crime Command searched the vehicle and found out six kilos of cocaine inside a concealed hide.

Simultaneously, a raid was executed at an tackle joined to Serroukh, 25, in Keyes Highway, Cricklewood on January 23, 2020.

A additional four kilos of cocaine, a huge quantity of hashish, funds, overall body armour, a number of zombie knives and drug-mixing equipment ended up recovered.

Harrow Crown Court listened to the combined full of cocaine seized experienced an believed street benefit of £1m.

During the search of a VW Tiguan parked outside the house the house, police seized a loaded handgun.

5 days later, detectives returned to Keyes Street and eliminated a third car, a BMW, linked to Serroukh, this time discovering two even further handguns.

( Ali Serroukh’s haul of prescription drugs and guns / Metropolitan Law enforcement )

Serroukh, of Tachbrook Road, Pimlico, was convicted of 3 counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, possession with intent to source Class A medication, possession with intent to provide Class B medicine and possession of prison property, specifically £5,000.

He was sentenced on Thursday, January 14.

Detective Inspector Jim Casey, from the Professional Crime Command, explained: “Protecting the communities of London from really serious violence remains a prime precedence for the Fulfilled.

“Removing these drugs, firearms and particular person from the streets has without doubt saved lives and the Professional Criminal offense Command proceeds to be dedicated to trying to get out people concerned and bringing offenders to justice.