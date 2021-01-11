‘Alfredo is back again with a bang’: Steven Gerrard hails Rangers hero Morelos just after brace downs Aberdeen

Steven Gerrard hailed resurgent Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos’ return to form as he declared: ‘He’s back with a bang’.

he Colombian has not been his standard prolific self this time, but he shrugged off any lingering doubt with a lethal double in Gers’ 2-1 get above Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

The victory clears another important hurdle on the street to the Ibrox club’s 55th league title and moves them 22 details distinct at the best.

Skipper James Tavernier skipped his initially penalty in 15 months after Dons wideman Ryan Hedges was sent off for a clumsy penalty-box trip on Morelos, when the runaway league leaders were responsible of switching off in the second 50 % as Matty Kennedy pulled a purpose back.

But Gerrard was delighted to see Morelos again among the the objectives as he took his tally for the season to 10.

The Ibrox manager – whose team have now gained 15 straight Premiership games – mentioned: “All of my entrance players seemed perilous now. Ryan Kent was a menace, Joe Aribo acquired a different guide and Alfredo is back again with a bang which is almost certainly the most pleasing factor, apart from the points.

“In conditions of the position he has been carrying out for the group he has been really selfless, but he has suffered a small bit, as most forwards do from time to time, with his assurance in front of target, but you noticed that return these days.

“His two plans had been superb. There have been indicators of it – his purpose against St Mirren and his opportunity against St Johnstone. He is seemed a lot far more harmful.

“He deserved his person-of-the-match award and if we retain him in the place he is in now, he is likely to be a enormous aid to us going ahead.”

Tavernier failed to make it 10-in-a-row from the penalty spot as he slotted broad with the sport goalless and Gerrard reported: “It displays he’s human very first and foremost.

“He’s an fantastic penalty taker for positive, he acquired that one wrong nowadays, but we will nevertheless support him and back again him.

“I feel the final result ought to have been extra emphatic. I imagined we were being superb up until eventually 2-. Enjoying versus 10 adult men, we managed our standards, but then I thought we acquired a minor bit sloppy.

“I’m wanting for a lot more management on the pitch. There is certainly a lot of factors we require to glance at, but to get 9 details from nine from Aberdeen is a large hard work from the boys.”

Hedges was despatched off soon after clipping Morelos’ heels as he appeared set to pull the trigger from five yards out.

And Dons manager Derek McInnes admitted he now realises that he can not argue with the decision to dismiss Hedges.

“I did (have issues) at the time,” he claimed. “My sensation at the time was Ryan did every little thing he could not to make the obstacle.

“He failed to want to operate into the again of Morelos and as a consequence we realized Morelos would get his shot away. You can see it with Hedges’ system motion.

“The irony is, if we had in fact built an attempt and swiped him down and not won the ball he would have obtained a yellow card and we could have continued to enjoy with 11 males.

“It seems a really unfair consequence, but the referee, John Beaton, spelled out it to me at fifty percent-time. He said I’ve nowhere to go with this. I know it was accidental, but for the reason that it wasn’t a legitimate attempt it has to be a purple card. Once he spelled out it you have to say it was the right choice primarily based on the regulations.”

Aberdeen: Lewis, Hoban, Taylor (Edmondson 89), Considine, Hedges, Campbell, Ferguson, Hayes, Wright (Kennedy 58), Major (Logan 44), Cosgrove.

Subs Not Applied: Ojo, McGinn, Virtanen, Ngwenya, Woods, Anderson.

Rangers: McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Barisic, Aribo, Davis, Kamara, Hagi (Zungu 82), Morelos, Kent.

Subs Not Applied: Bassey, Helander, Defoe, Itten, Patterson, Barker, Stewart, McLaughlin.

Referee: John Beaton (Scotland).

Person of the match: Alfredo Morelos

Match score: 7/10

