Alfie Templeman shares fresh , karaoke visualiser for’Shady’

Alfie Templeman has lost a new single titled’Shady’, made by Jungle’s Tom McFarland.

The song started with a karaoke-style visualiser, including footage of a very long drive to the horizon.

View it under:

The brand new track follows preceding single’Forever Is not Long Enough’, that premiered in September.

In an announcement, Templeman stated’Shady’ was all about trying to enjoy living in the present time.

“It is about attempting to remain true to myself, performing exactly what I want do within my own life and attempting to prevent all of the disagreements and dishonest people who arrive with this,” he explained.

“No further negativity, more creating awareness of their past and enjoying everything the current has to offer you.”

Templeman lately declared his inaugural UK headline tour with all the July-released EP,’Happiness In Liquid Form’. The tour will kick off in late April the next year in Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, and will finish with one date in early May in the Camden Assembly, London.

Back in August, Templeman and also Circa Waves’ Kieran Shudall talked to NME in their team-up for its tune’Lemonade’.

“I’ve been bowled over with his ability, along with the new things he is releasing today,” Shudall stated in praise Templeman.

“He plays with plenty of instruments and creates his own songs. I thought,’This lad’s fucking amazing'”