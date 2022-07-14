Alfie Hewett Net Worth: Everyone Want to Know His Career, Relationship, Early Life & Much More!

British wheelchair tennis player Alfie Hewett was born on December 6th, 1997 in Norwich, England. Learn about Alfie Hewett’s biography, age, height, physical characteristics, relationships and affairs, family, and professional developments. Discover His wealth this year and how He manages His finances. Also see how, at 23, He accumulated most of his wealth.

Name Alfie Hewett Profession Tennis Nick Name Alfie Age 24 Years Date Of Birth 6 December 1997 Zodiac Sign Sagittarius Nationality British Birth Place Norwich, England Marital Status Unmarried Girlfriend N/A School Acle High School College City College

Net Worth of Alfie Hewett

Alfie Hewett made money from his career as an athlete, and his estimated net worth is $5 million. widely regarded as a British athlete. One of the greatest athletes of all time, he is regarded. As a successful British athlete, Alfie Hewett’s primary source of income is his career in sports.

RELATED POST: Tom Tugendhat Net Worth: Arabic-speaking former soldier who saw service in Afghanistan and Iraq

A. L. Hewett Education and Life

Hewett is a British wheelchair tennis player from Cantley, Norfolk. Following his graduation from Acle High School, he enrolled in City College Norwich to pursue a degree in sport and exercise science.

He’s regarded as one of the most well-liked wheelchair tennis players as well. One of the famous individuals in our database is Alfie, who is 22 years old. In Rio 2016, he won bronze in the doubles competition alongside Gordon Reid, the opponent he defeated in the singles final, and silver in the men’s singles competition. On January 29, 2018, Hewett was named the best in the world.

Career in Tennis

Hewett graduated from Acle High School and afterward enrolled at City College Norwich to pursue a degree in sport and exercise science.

Hewett and Gordon Reid defeated the French team of Stéphane Houdet and Nicolas Peifer in the wheelchair men’s doubles at the 2016 Wimbledon Championships in July after coming back from a set down.

At Rio 2016, he won silver in the men’s singles competition and silver in the doubles competition with partner Gordon Reid, who defeated him in the singles final.

Hewett defeated Argentina’s Gustavo Fernández in three sets at the 2017 French Open, becoming the first singles player to win a Grand Slam match while dropping the opening set to love.

Hewett and Reid won the 2017 Wimbledon Championships – Wheelchair Men’s Doubles in July, defeating Houdet and Peifer in three sets in a rematch of the championship match from the previous year.

The 2017 NEC Wheelchair Tennis Masters were won by Hewett at Loughborough, England. He achieved a career-high global No. 2 ranking by the end of 2017.

Hewett hit the top of the global rankings on January 29, 2018.

At the Cajun Classic in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in March 2018, Hewett earned his first Super Series singles championship.

At the US Open USTA Wheelchair Championships in St. Louis on September 2, 2018, he won his second Super Series championship. Hewett won both the singles and doubles titles at the US Open later that month alongside Gordon Reid.

He successfully defended both his singles title as well as his doubles title at the US Open in September 2019 with Gordon Reid.

While the Wimbledon Championships were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Hewett defeated Joachim Gérard in the French Open singles final in three sets and then teamed up with Reid to win all three Grand Slam doubles championships at the Australian Open, US Open, and French Open.

The world number two Hewett said his participation in the Paralympics was “out of his hands” after losing the bronze medal match in the men’s singles to Gordon Reid and winning the silver medal in the men’s doubles at the 2020 Summer Paralympics due to a review of whether his disability is severe enough to qualify him to play in a wheelchair under the 2019 revision of International Tennis Federation rules.

After the new ITF rules were changed in November 2021, Hewett was able to continue playing tennis.

RELATED POST: Scott Caan Net Worth: Journey of This Celebirty From Bottom To Top!

Personal life of Alfie Hewett

Since receiving a Perthes disease diagnosis at the age of six, Alfie has been confined to a wheelchair. He was also born with the heart abnormality known as Fallot tetralogy. He started playing tennis when he was young and started in the paraplegic division. One of the richest people in the world is a wheelchair tennis player named lfie. Alfie, an Aquarius by birth sign, is one of the richest wheelchair tennis players. Hewett has a $1.5 million dollar net worth (approx).

The whole bio of Alfie can be found here, together with information about his parents, siblings, hometown, high school, college, country, net worth, spouse, Twitter, income network, birthdate, zodiac sign, education, Instagram, and Facebook.

For Any Updates Keep Visiting Our Website ecthehub.com