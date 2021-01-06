Alexis Ohanian Defends Serena Williams Immediately after Pounds Remark

Take that! Alexis Ohanian defended wife Serena Williams amid criticism of her age and weight from billionaire businessman Ion Tiriac.

In an job interview on Romanian tv, the 81-year-old Madrid Open up match director stated that “at this age and the weight she is now,” Williams, 39, should conclude her occupation. Ohanian, 37, caught wind of the job interview and disagreed, tweeting​​​, “Safe to say no 1 offers a damn what Ion Tiriac thinks.”

In a different tweet, the Reddit cofounder wrote, “Had to Google it … turns out my 3 year old has a lot more Grand Slam victories than this.”

Ohanian later known as Tiriac a “racist/sexist clown,” including that there was “no holding back” when it will come to his spouse and children. Williams hasn’t publicly responded to Tiriac’s opinions at this time.

This is not the initially time the Romanian former tennis professional has commented on Williams’ body weight. In 2018, he was slammed for discussing the 23-time Grand Slam winner’s age and weight in an job interview with Sport Bid, saying he “would like to see a participant like Steffi Graf.”

Williams responded in an job interview with The New York Moments, saying that “people are entitled to their viewpoint.” She noted that she observed his remarks “ignorant” and “sexist” regardless and vowed to address it.

“Clearly there is additional to women’s tennis than me,” she explained at the time. “There’s a whole lot extra, but I’ll have words with him, consider me, I’ll have terms with him. It’s an ignorant remark, and it is a sexist remark, and possibly he’s an ignorant person.”

The tennis participant married Ohanian in November 2017 just after having engaged practically a yr previously in December 2016. Williams introduced that she was pregnant in April 2017 when she unintentionally shared a Snapchat image of her bump with all her followers. The couple’s daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., was born in September 2017 — 8 months after her mom competed in and won a Grand Slam tournament though secretly expecting.

