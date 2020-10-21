Alexandra Burke splits from boyfriend

Alexandra Burke has separated from her boyfriend.

Alexandra Burke

The’Broken Heels’ hitmaker has parted ways with Angus MacDonald later 15 weeks of relationship after struggling to locate time for another, along with the 32-year-old singer has removed all traces of their footballer in her Instagram account.

A resource informed MailOnline:”Alexandra and Angus both have active careers and it has been difficult to observe each other through lockdown.

“It felt just like the very best choice to allow them to cut for Alexandra that entailed eliminating any images of them from Instagram.”

Alexandra and Angus were romantically linked in July 2019 if they had been seen seeing the tennis together in Wimbledon, only months after the former’X Factor’ star split from fiance Josh Ginnelly.

Back in August this year, Angus was diagnosed with bowel cancer but had been awarded the all-clear at December.

Alexandra lately confessed she’d had frank discussions with Angus about exactly what having mixed race children might mean to them.

She explained:”I have had discussions I have never had earlier in relationships.

“I spoke to Angus regarding the simple fact , in case we had kids, even though he’s white, then the children could be regarded as black. And he had to comprehend what that meant.

“I advised him that when I did not hear out of my brothers to get a couple days I would worry something awful had happened, or anything between the authorities, since that is how it happens when you are black. It is a part of your daily life.

“If I gave my mother money to get a vehicle, she had been turned off from two Mercedes traders because they did not think she seemed like she could manage that vehicle.”