Alexander Ludwig Elopes with Fiancée Lauren Pricey in Utah

“I did not want to invest a different day with out calling this gorgeous female my wife.”

Congratulations are in buy for Alexander Ludwig — he is officially a married man!

The 28-yr-aged actor took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal that he and his fiancée Lauren Pricey had eloped in Utah. Ludwig and his new bride tied the knot on a gorgeous mountain major at The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts in Wanship, Utah. The two had their cute pet dog, Yam, act as their “witness.”

“My spouse, my finest pal, the upcoming mom of my young children, my almost everything. @laurendear,” the “Starvation Video games” star captioned a sweet picture of him and Dear. “Thank you @blueskyutah #reverandcraiggordon @gabriellasantosphotography and of course #yam for getting our witness.”

Ludwig went on to demonstrate the couple’s conclusion to elope and shared that they program to have a “good celebration” in the foreseeable future.

“We decided to elope. It has been such a nuts year but it absolutely put things into perspective,” he wrote. “Lifetime is way too shorter And i didnt want to spend an additional day without contacting this attractive woman my spouse.”

Ludwig concluded, “Of system when points settle down we will have a proper celebration with our mates and family members but for now- the appreciate of my life, our puppy yam, a yurt on a mountain prime in the middle of nowhere sounded like the perfect beginning.”

The “Vikings” actor posted a sequence of photographs from the intimate affair, including a shot that appeared to be one particular of his 1st seems at Expensive as he described it as his “how the hell did I get so fortunate confront.”

On her possess Instagram profile, Pricey shared various pics from the ceremony and echoed Ludwig’s sentiments.

“This last yr was filled with a ton of uncertainty and doubt but this was the simplest final decision of my lifestyle,” she wrote together with the exact image Ludwig posted of them on the mountain leading. “I imagine we all figured out in some way or a further to search within ourselves and discover what certainly makes us joyful. Thank you to 2020 for bringing this guy into my lifestyle.”

“I will enjoy you endlessly @alexanderludwig,” Dear ongoing. “You carry on to demonstrate me what lifestyle is genuinely about just about every day and how to be sturdy, resilient and brave. I am a better human being by your aspect. 👰🏻‍♀️🤵🏼‍♂️.”

Ludwig and Dear’s elopement arrived just a little above a month right after they declared their engagement in late November.

“Goldilocks and Bambi live fortunately ever immediately after 😯🧑🏼❤️🦌💍 !!!” Ludwig captioned a series of selfies of him and Dear, who experienced her dazzling diamond ring on display.

“Thank you to everyone for all the amazing well wishes,” the actor included on his Instagram Story. “Sure I am the luckiest male in the damn entire world to have this a single by my facet.”