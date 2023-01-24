How Alexa Bliss’s Breast Implant Surgery Saved Her Life?

Alexa Bliss has never been afraid to talk about how much her body has changed over the years. Most of the time, WWE female superstars get plastic surgery to make themselves look better, but in Bliss’s case, this was the only thing that saved her life. She had her first surgery like this when she was only 17 years old. Also, plastic surgeries didn’t leave her she had to go through major nose surgeries, after breaking nose 6 times!

Alexa Bliss Had Breast Implant Surgery, 4 Times!

Alexa Bliss recently replied to a fan who said that she might have had plastic surgery.

A fan wrote on a throwback photo that the former RAW and SmackDown Women’s Champion “didn’t have plastic surgery back then.”Bliss replied to the tweet by saying, “I’ve only had plastic surgery on my breasts.” 4x lol #JustBeingHonest’.

As you can see in the picture above, The Goddess went under the knife four times to make her breasts bigger, which definitely made her look beautiful. She needed it because she was so thin from eating disorders that she only weighed 85 pounds. Alexa Bliss said that she got her first implant when she was a teenager on an episode of WWE 365 last year.

One of these silicon treatments became known pretty quickly, thanks to both insider news and the fact that she had posted bikini selfies from the pool in the past, which led some fans to point out the procedure. Alexa Bliss would then respond to some of the comments with things like “old news.”

In the WWE 365 episode about Alexa Bliss, she said that her eating disorder was so bad that she felt like she was going to die. She felt bad about herself because she looked like a seven-year-old boy. This is when the surgery was done to make her look more like a woman and help her feel better about herself. Here’s what she had to say about it,

Bliss said, “There are a lot of rumors about it, like, ‘Oh, did Alexa Bliss get implants?’ I’ve had implants since I was 17.” “I talk about it very openly and honestly. I got down to 85 pounds when I had an eating disorder. My doctor told my mom that I will die if I don’t go to the hospital. They took care of my physical symptoms, but they didn’t do anything about how I felt.

The second time I was in the hospital, they treated it like a mental disorder or illness, and that’s when things started to get better. So, I felt like I looked like a seven-year-old boy and was very self-conscious about my body.

Studies have shown that [implants] help women with eating disorders get better because they feel more like women and like their bodies and selves more. My child’s doctor, my doctor for eating disorders, my psychologist, and my psychiatrist were all there for this one procedure.

I’ll never be sorry that I did that for myself because it helped me get over my eating disorder and my problems with how I looked. (with thanks to wrestlingINC.com) Thanks to the right treatment at the right time, she is now a WWE wrestler and a five-time Women’s Champion. After WrestleMania 34 in 2018, she had these procedures done for the last time.

Alexa Bliss Had Nose Surgery After Breaking it 6 Times!

Alexa Bliss wasn’t been on WWE TV since February 19, when she was in the Women’s Elimination Chamber match. Fans were worried about her when she came back for a short time and then went away again. After breaking her nose six times, Bliss also had to have surgery to fix it.

After Extreme Rules ended in 2021, Bliss took some time off because she needed sinus surgery. Bliss even showed off how horrible her face looked after surgery.

Alexa Bliss talked about taking a break from WWE on Wichita’s T95 The Rock Station. Bliss said that it was a good idea because she had broken her nose six times and needed surgery.

“I had surgery to fix my nose because, after getting it broken six times, it finally fell off.”

Alexa Bliss took part in the fatal four-way to find out who was the best RAW Women’s Title contender. But in the end, Rhea Ripley won the match. What WWE has planned for Bliss is still unknown.

She recently said that the picture of her nose healing was too graphic to be posted online. It looks like she tried to post the picture on Instagram, but the social networking site didn’t let her. But Bliss has now posted a video of the picture on TikTok.

The video can be seen HERE. Please be careful, though, because the clip has an image that is not safe for work. In the caption of her video, Bliss wrote the following:

“I’ve been able to breathe for the first time in YEARS since I had a nose job, a septoplasty, and a valve repair almost 8 months ago. Recovery wasn’t pretty, but it was totally worth it 😊 #greenscreen #nosesurgerycheck.”