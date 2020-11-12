Alex Trebek’s Wife, Jean, Pays Tribute to Him on Instagram

Alex Trebek’s wife, Jean, has spoken out in the aftermath of this Jeopardy! host departure. About Nov. 11, Jean shared with a throwback photograph of her and Alex in their wedding day. From the snap, Alex is wearing a running white tuxedo while Jean wears a white dress. “My loved ones and I thank you for your messages that are expressive and jealousy,” Jean captioned this image. “Your sayings have touched our hearts. Thank you very, very substantially better. Many Blessings to all, Jean Trebek.” Alex and Jean first met in a celebration in 1988 and began dating soon afterwards. The next year, Alex suggested to Jean on her 26th birthday, and they tied the knot on April 30, 1990.

On Sunday, an announcement published by Jeopardy! verified that Alex died in the age 80 after fighting stage four pancreatic cancer” Jeopardy! is well known to discuss this Alex Trebek passed off peacefully at home early that afternoon, surrounded by loved ones and friends,” the announcement read. “Thanks, Alex.” The next evening, Jeopardy!‘s executive producer Mike Richards admired the late host at a movie tribute, stating,”He’ll forever be an inspiration because of his continuous urge to understand his kindness, and to his love of his loved ones.” Alex is survived by Jean and the children, Matthew, 30, along with Emily, 27.