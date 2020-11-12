Alex Trebek’s Wife Jean Breaks Her Silence on His Departure

Jean Trebek is feeling the love in the global Jeopardy! family.

The spouse of the late Alex Trebek thanked supporters for their outpouring of aid following the mythical Jeopardy! host died on Sunday at age 80. She composed a moving message Instagram on Wednesday, Nov. 11, to realize all of the love she has received.

Jean stated,”My loved ones and I truly thank you for your messages that are respectful and jealousy. Your expressions have really touched our hearts. Thank you very, very much”

She shared with a sweet picture from their wedding in 1990, together with Alex slipping the ring Jean’s finger. ) They proceeded to have two children together, Matthew and Emily.

Alex was fighting pancreatic cancer for about a year until he passed off”peacefully,” surrounded by his loved ones members and friends, the game series’s Twitter webpage declared.

Nicky Trebek–Alex’s eldest daughter together with his wife Elaine–shared with a photograph of ivory candles Tuesday to realize her dad’s departure.