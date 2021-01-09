Alex Trebek’s Final ‘Jeopardy!’ Episode Airs Immediately after Death: Tribute Online video

His final bow. Alex Trebek‘s longtime tenure as Jeopardy! host arrived to an end on Friday, January 8, as his last episode aired adhering to his loss of life.

Prior to the episode, the Jeopardy! Twitter account shared a tribute movie, made up of clips of Trebek through the years whilst Peter Allen‘s “Once Right before I Go” played in the history. At the conclusion of the video, established to air at the close of Friday’s episode, the display screen study, “Dedicated to Alex Trebek. Without end in our hearts. Constantly our inspiration.”

The host taped his last episode in late Oct, just 10 times prior to his dying. He finished the episode with his regular indication-off, telling the audience, “Thank you, girls and gentlemen, for paying the time with us. We’ll see you once again subsequent 7 days.”

The match present verified by way of Twitter that the Canadian Tv individuality experienced died at age 80 on November 8, 2020, after his battle with stage IV pancreatic cancer. “Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed absent peacefully at residence early this morning, surrounded by loved ones and good friends. Thank you, Alex,” the social media article read.

Sony Pictures Tv afterwards confirmed that episodes that showcased Trebek, who was final witnessed in the studio in Oct 2020, would carry on to air through the holiday getaway period. “The show is not saying options for a new host at this time,” the generation organization said in a press release soon just after news of Trebek’s passing manufactured headlines.

While no permanent conclusions have been confirmed, producers announced a sequence of guest hosts to fill the purpose, commencing with Jeopardy! all-star Ken Jennings, whose to start with episode will air on Monday, January 11. Katie Couric is also reportedly in talks to show up as an interim host.

“Alex considered in the great importance of Jeopardy! and usually explained that he preferred the demonstrate to go on after him,” govt producer Mike Richards said in a statement in November 2020. “We will honor Alex’s legacy by continuing to produce the game he cherished with smart contestants and tough clues. By bringing in acquainted visitor hosts for the foreseeable future, our target is to generate a perception of group and continuity for our viewers.”

Trebek started web hosting the nightly quiz display when it was revived in 1984 and ongoing for 37 seasons. In March 2019, he arrived forward with the information of his cancer prognosis but remained constructive about his treatment method system.

“Just like 50,000 other people today in the United States every calendar year, this 7 days I was identified with stage IV pancreatic cancer,” he explained in a YouTube movie at the time. “Now, ordinarily the prognosis for this is not pretty encouraging, but I’m gonna fight this and I’m gonna retain operating and with the appreciate and assistance of my family members and buddies and with the help of your prayers also, I approach to defeat the low survival amount figures for this ailment.”

Almost a person yr later on, the former To Inform the Truth host uncovered that he experienced by now rehearsed his closing visual appearance on Jeopardy!

“It will be a major second,” Trebek said on Good Morning The us in January. “I will say my goodbyes and I will explain to individuals: ‘Don’t request me who’s going to replace me because I have no say by any means. But I’m positive that if you give them the same enjoy and awareness and regard that you have proven me, then they will be a results and the display will go on becoming a results. And until finally we meet once again, God bless you and goodbye.’”