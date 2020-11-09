Alex Trebek Talked About His’Jeopardy!’ Replacement in Among His last Interviews

The planet is a bit sadder today.

Fans have been aware that the passing of treasured Jeopardy! sponsor Alex Trebek afterwards it had been declared he also lost his battle with pancreatic cancer on Sunday (November 8).

Alex was fighting the disease for decades, also told fans he would continue to sponsor Jeopardy! provided that”my skills haven’t diminished.”

During one of the last interviews with ABC News back in January,” Alex shared a message with supporters in relation to whomever will be replacing him.

“I shall say my goodbyes and that I could tell people,’Do not ask me who is likely to replace me since I’ve no say at all,”’ Alex shared, reciting his intended exit address. “`But I am certain that in the event you offer them the exact same attention and love and respect which you’ve shown me… then they’ll be a success and the series will last being a hit. And before we meet again, God bless you and goodbye. ”’

Alex served as sponsor of Jeopardy! to get 36 decades, because 1984. It was recently declared that Alex filmed his final incident only 10 weeks past. You may learn if it’ll be airing here.