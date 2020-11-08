Alex Trebek Has Got: Condolences

Really sad news. Alex Trebek has allegedly died after fighting cancer. He handed Sunday (Nov. 8th) in his residence, surrounded by loved ones members and friends. Jeopardy supported the information saying:

Click To buy Your Tickets Click To buy Your Tickets

“Jeopardy! is saddened to discuss this Alex Trebek passed off peacefully at home early that morning, surrounded by loved ones members and friends. Thanks, Alex.”

Reportedly, Alex fought phase 4 pancreatic cancer because March 2019. We send our condolences to his loved ones members and friends.